Tioga Street Carwash is hosting charity car show for flood victims

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga Street Carwash will be hosting a charity car show for flood victims in Knoxville, Pennsylvania. All donations and entry fees will go to those impacted by flooding.

“There’s so many homes over there that are not designated flood zone areas, so they didn’t have flood insurance and normal insurance won’t cover their expenses and their costs… We’ve been thinking about having a car show, and I was like what better thing to do than turn it into a charity!” said organizer Christina Vandergrift, President/Owner of Tioga Street Carwash.

The charity car show will be on September 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the Tioga Street Carwash in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania (490 Tioga St.). There will be different categories that winners will be able to win prizes for.

Vandergrift, who is also the owner/broker at Mountain Valley Realty, said, “Several of the homes were properties that we had sold to them in the last year or two, so literally it’s not like they have any equity in the property that they could sell or fix up and it’s just a shame.”

If you would like to enter your car, you can pre-register by emailing tiogastreetcarwash@yahoo.com or call Mountain Valley Realty Office at (570)-723-8484. They will be collecting entry fees of $25 per car, on the day of the car show.