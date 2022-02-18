Tips to prevent pooling water as Spring thaw begins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Twin Tiers continue to face high water levels in creeks and streams, ice jams, and power outages, making homeowners frustrated battling against pooling water that damaged buildings. Water and snowmelt drained onto W. Clinton St. making it hazardous for drivers and residents.

A series of pumps and drains pushed water out of Tyler Smith’s home. He says the Thursday night storms caused nearly a foot and a half of water to pool in his basement and water from his neighbor’s yards pooled in front of his property.

“The rain started to come down and started to melt away some of this snow,” Smith told 18 News. “It started piling over here [in front of the home] and didn’t have anywhere to drain.”

Smith, who lives on a hill, says water runs from his backyard down the side of his home and has nowhere to drain. Property flooding was a problem for many residents like Smith who woke up with pooling water inside and outside of their homes.

“It gets to a point where the water has nowhere to go off of my property comes right through the wall,” Smith added.

He says he has tried to reach out to the Town of Elmira for help but has struggled to fix his property. He uses a series of pumps and drains to try to remove excess water from his home, but he is frustrated.

“I’m thrown in circles with no resolution,” he concluded.

As the spring thaw looms near, there are some best practices to prepare for the heavy melt. It is important to clear gutters and storm drains from debris. Also, sump pumps can help if water goes inside of the home into the basement.

“Make sure your gutters are clear debris and clean out any gunk,” Max Bernhard, a sales associate from Horseheads Do It Center, added.

If the worst happens and you are unable to clear water from your property, Bernhard says experts are on standby to help. The Do It Center can assist residents with finding contractors to clean up excess pooling water.

While the temperatures are cold this weekend, warmer weather is on the way, so experts say it is important to prepare now.