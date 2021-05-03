Toby Keith coming to Tags in Big Flats, majority of 2020 concerts rescheduled

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: Toby Keith performs at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CMT)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tags has announced that a majority of their postponed 2020 Summer Concert Series artists have been rescheduled and will visit in 2021, including Toby Keith’s Country Comes To Town Tour.

Tags made the announcement on their Instagram page on Monday afternoon.

“We are fortunate, grateful, and excited to announce that a majority of our 2020 Summer Concert Series has successfully been rescheduled and you all will have the opportunity to come see the concerts you’ve been waiting for.”

Toby Keith and special guest Clay Walker are now scheduled to visit the concert venue on July 31, 2021.

Also rescheduled for 2021 is Brett Scallion (Aupravant) Fuel together with Lit on Friday, July 16.

For more information, visit Tags website.