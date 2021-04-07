Today is National Walking Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – April 7th is National Walking Day and getting outside and taking a stroll is a great way to celebrate the day! This national holiday is to bring awareness that one in four U.S. adults are sitting for longer than eight hours each day. This lack of activity is bad for mental and physical health. The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is urging adults to take part in National Walking Day to move more and sit less.

“I try to get a walk in as much as I can, especially these days. Especially these days I try to get in as many steps in as I can. Until they are tired. Probably 4 times around,” said Jess Potter who was out walking at Chapel Park.

Some ideas to move more are to schedule breaks, get creative, put the screens on hold, move more while working at home, and to find forms of exercise that you like.