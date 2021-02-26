Today wraps up National FFA Week

(WETM) – Friday, February 26th, wraps of National FFA Week, a week where students involved in that national agriculture education organization get to show their FFA pride and help spread awareness. Formerly called the “Future Farms of America,” the FFA dropped that acronym in the 1980s when they opened the door for anyone interested in any agriculture-related career field to join.

“It’s kind of like the spirit week for FFA members but they also get to educate their community, their school and even educate students in within classes that FFA isn’t just for future farm kids, it’s for students that are interested in leadership.” Said Andrea Elward, FFA Advisory and agricultural sciences teacher at Prattsburgh Central School. She said that any student interested in agri-tech, animal sciences, among other agricultural sciences are encouraged to join the organization.

Prattsburgh’s chapter of the FFA has 70 members and during this week they have participated in community outreach and have taught others in the school about the importance of agriculture as America’s leading employer. Moving forward, they have big plans for the organization at Prattsburgh.