Tom Reed delivers $200,000 grant for Arbor Housing Development

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV) – Safe and affordable housing in Corning will be getting a major boost, thanks to Rep. Tom Reed. Today, Tom announced a $220,000 NeighborWorks grant for Arbor Housing and Development.

This funding will support efforts to develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods and create jobs in New York State.

“We care about making sure housing is safe, accessible and affordable for our constituents,” said Tom. “This funding will help do that in a fair manner, which is why we were proud to support this grant. Thank you to Arbor Housing and Development for all the hard work you do in our community!”

“This funding, along with the ongoing training, technical assistance, and support from NeighborWorks America, will allow Arbor Housing & Development to continue to enhance the quality of life in communities we serve,” said Megan Clinton, Arbor Housing and Development chief financial officer.

“This grant will be specifically leveraged to support the growth of Arbor’s Real Estate Development department as we seek out new and exciting opportunities to create decent, affordable, and safe housing options.”

NeighborWorks America is a national nonprofit which was created by Congress to support community-based revitalization.

The program provides grants, technical assistance, training and leadership development, and organization assessment. For more information, visit neighborworks.org.