Tom Reed organizes round table talk with law enforcement and minority community leaders

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 23rd district representative Tom Reed organized a round table event with community leaders and law enforcement.

The meeting allowed for open conversation on how to improve relationships between police and the communities.

Tom Reed shares what the group discussed as a way to help with community and police relations saying, “minority community representatives said we would like you to come, law enforcement, to our communities, to meet with our young men and women, and then we saw the other way, law enforcement extend an invite to those individuals to come to their facilities to see what they deal with on a day to day basis so that each side, and each group can walk in each other’s shoes and understand where they’re coming from.”

Reed says he wanted to listen to the minority community leaders and hear their voice, as they all come together to solve the issues regarding race relationships and law enforcement. An issue that is affecting not only our community, but the entire nation.