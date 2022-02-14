Tom Reed visits Bath VA hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., who represents western New York in the 23rd Congressional District, speaks during a television news interview on the Republican tax reform plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BATH, NY (WETM) — Congressman Tom Reed (R – NY) was in Bath Monday morning bringing valentines to patients at the VA Hospital. He was joined by a selection of students from across the Corning School District who put together over a thousand valentine cards and gifts for veterans in Bath and beyond.

“This is a continuation of our tradition,” Reed said. “We are now fifteen years strong being here at the VA in Bath.”

Due to concerns about COVID-19, veterans and other patients were asked not to attend this year’s ceremony. The small number of people in attendance was certainly made up for by the enormous volume of gifts, cards and flowers.

“It’s just about showing up and saying thank you to our vets and passing it on to these young men and women,” Reed added.

The week of valentine’s day is National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

According to the VA, the purpose of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Program is to:

Pay tribute and express appreciation to Veterans;

Increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center;

Encourage citizens to visit hospitalized Veterans and to become involved as volunteers.

The VA says that its medical centers, clinics, domiciliaries and nursing homes care for more than 14 million veterans. During National Salute Week, the VA invites the community to distribute valentines, visit wards, participate in school essay contests and photo opportunities to support US veterans.

You can learn more about the VA at Bath and ways to volunteer here.