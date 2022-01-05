Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School offers new scholarship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students in the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School at Elmira College now have the chance to get support from the designer family.

After finishing their second year in the program, students can apply for a $5,000 scholarship from the Elmira fashion icon and his siblings Betsy Hilfiger and Andy Hilfiger.

The $5,000 goes toward internship needs in fashion marketing or merchandising during the student’s final year in the Fashion Business School. Elmira College said it will be added to any existing scholarship up to the total tuition cost.

“My family and I are excited to offer this scholarship to Elmira College students and, in particular, to facilitate the internship portion of the program,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Our goal is to build a pipeline of talent, and that requires hands-on experiences where students can apply their knowledge and network with industry professionals.”

“This program is a wonderful example of how we bring together liberal arts and professional programs to broaden the view our students have of the world,” said Elmira College President Charles Lindsay.

Students in the program with a a GPA of at least 3.5 can apply. They must also “demonstrate a strong desire to succeed in a diverse and inclusive industry, and exhibit leadership qualities, including involvement on committees and/or volunteering in the local community.”