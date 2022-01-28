Tompkins County man arrested for theft fourth time in three months

OVID, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tompkins County man with a history of theft-related arrests through the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes has been arrested twice again in connection to a stolen vehicle and tools last month, just days after a previous arrest.

Roy Searles, 33, was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Grand Larceny. The warrant is in connection to a vehicle theft on December 29, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said that Searles allegedly stole a pickup truck in the town of Ovid in broad daylight and was later in an accident with the truck before fleeing the scene. The truck was located and recovered the next day in Tioga County, NY.

Searles was also charged with Burglary, another count of Grand Larceny, and one count of Petit Larceny for allegedly breaking into storage units in Ovid and Fayette and stealing more than $5,000 in tools and $100. These thefts allegedly took place on December 26 and December 28.

Searles was arraigned in the Seneca County CAP Court and later released on his own recognizance. However, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Searles was arrested and held in the Schuyler County jail on January 27 as a fugitive.

This is Searles’s fourth arrest in just under three months on theft-related charges. In November 2021, he was arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer in Horseheads, for which he was indicted in January 2022. Later that month he was arrested in a counterfeit money bust in Chemung County. And on December 23, he was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of property in the Town of Enfield.