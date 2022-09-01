ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries.

33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses in June and July 2022. These businesses include:

Mr. Tire

The Antler’s Restaurant

Ithaca Grain Pet Supply

K&H Redemption Center

The Glenwood Pines

Papa John’s

Hickey’s Music Center

Diane’s Downtown Automotive

Safelite Autoglass

Ithaca Wholesale Furniture

Rosie’s Ice Cream Shop

Milkstand Restaurant

Fall Creek House

Lincoln Street Diner

The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that burglary in the third degree is a class D felony charge and the maximum penalty is 7 years imprisonment.