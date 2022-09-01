ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries.
33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses in June and July 2022. These businesses include:
- Mr. Tire
- The Antler’s Restaurant
- Ithaca Grain Pet Supply
- K&H Redemption Center
- The Glenwood Pines
- Papa John’s
- Hickey’s Music Center
- Diane’s Downtown Automotive
- Safelite Autoglass
- Ithaca Wholesale Furniture
- Rosie’s Ice Cream Shop
- Milkstand Restaurant
- Fall Creek House
- Lincoln Street Diner
The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that burglary in the third degree is a class D felony charge and the maximum penalty is 7 years imprisonment.