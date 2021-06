ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Public Library is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York to offer legal and financial planning next month.

The virtual workshop is scheduled for Monday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. During the workshop, individuals will learn about certain issues that come up both financially and legally, and how to plan accordingly.

Those interested in the workshop can register here.