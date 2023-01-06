ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Tompkins County Sheriff Sergeants have received the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award from the FBI.

Sergeants Marc Ninivaggi and Kip Rainbow received the FBI LEEDA Award after completing three courses designed to “advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to improve law enforcement management practice”. Each course is about 4.5 days, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Supervisor Leadership Institute course leads “first-line supervisors and middle managers” through personality diagnostics, case studies, and mentoring.

The second course, the Command Leadership Insitute is designed to get officers ready for command-level positions.

This is followed by the third course, the Executive Leadership Institute. This aims to prepare officers to “emerging challenges facing the law enforcement profession.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, this included lessons on bias and diversity, social and emotional intelligence, public trust, trends in law enforcement, and employee wellness.