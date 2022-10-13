ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its first all-electric patrol vehicle at the Sheriffs’ Showdown competition on Thursday.

Sheriff Osborne announced that the Sheriff’s Office recently got a Ford Mustang Mach-E as its latest vehicle. The vehicle will be assigned to the Airport Division of the Sheriff’s Office; Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport plans to install fast charging stations, according to the announcement.

“This is part of the county and office’s move to a greener fleet,” the announcement said, “an initiative that began a few years ago when we received six hybrid vehicles.”

Osborne unveiled the vehicle at the Sheriff’s Showdown at Watkins Glen International on October 13. The event raises money to almost 1,000 kids to the NYS Sheriff’s Institute Summer Camp on Keuka Lake. Donations can be made at this GoFundMe.