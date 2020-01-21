Tops Friendly Market Check Out Hunger campaign begins Jan. 26

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Market is encouraging the community to support its Annual Check Out Hunger campaign to benefit participating food banks, including the Food Bank of Southern Tier, beginning Sunday, January 26 – Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Since 2006, Tops has raised over $4,208,000 for those who are food insecure.

One in eight individuals struggles with hunger and one in five children are food insecure and do not know where their next meal will come from. With the communities support, however, we can make a difference. When shopping at Tops simply tell your cashier you’d like to help Tops Check Out Hunger and a donation of $2, $3, or $5 will help provide food for your local food bank.

“Eradicating hunger and assisting our fellow neighbors in need is part of Tops core mission so supporting this effort on an annual basis is something that we gladly stand behind,” said Frank Curci, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer for Tops Friendly Markets.

WETM 18 News is a proud sponsor of the campaign.