Tops Friendly Markets Launches Annual Food for Families Campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Tops Friendly Market is once again hosting the annual Food for Families Campaign.

The campaign launches Sunday, November 14th, and runs through Christmas Eve, December 24th. The goal is to raise enough money to provide two and a half million meals to those in need.

Andrew Brocato, Tops Friendly Market Media Relations, said “This is the 10th year we’ve been doing it in the Elmira area. We’ve expanded it to include that you can buy little brown bags of hope at our stores for $5, $10 or $20 increments. You can also round up your change, and 100% of that will go back to the food banks in all of our regional areas to again support those in need.”

When checking out at Tops Market you can purchase a little brown bag for someone in need in the community or have the option to round up your change. The bags are filled with food items to help families extend their meal planning.