Tops in Education Program offers double give back days to schools in October

Williamsville, N.Y. (WETM) – Tops Friendly Markets announced that during the month of October 2021 it is offering schools the chance to earn double the rewards as part of its Tops in Education Program (TIE).

Participants enrolled in the program will now be able to earn up to 10% for your school(s) during the entire month of October.

Beginning October 1 through October 31, 2021, designated schools will earn double the rewards when purchasing participating products including TOPS Brand, Full Circle™, TopCare®, Tippy Toes, Simply Done™, That’s Smart® and Best Yet® with a registered Tops BonusPlus® Card.

To register, simply visit www.topsmarkets.com/education where registers are able to sign up a school, but also find helpful tips from Tops’ most successful school fundraisers.

Shoppers can designate up to three schools in grades K-12 to receive funds from the program during the 2021-2022 school year (September 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022).

“This program provides a great value for our customers while helping to provide funding for educational needs in the communities we serve,” said Kathleen Allen, senior manager of community relations for the company. “As we at Tops strive to help eradicate hunger and improve the quality of life for children, we couldn’t be more proud of this achievement of donating more than $1.3 million dollars back to local K-12 schools over the past nine years, through Tops in Education.”