Tops launches annual Check Out Hunger campaign

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tops Friendly Markets is kicking off this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign. To start off the campaign, $25,000 was donated by an anonymous couple in Williamsville.

Tops has matched this donation in hopes to springboard momentum.

Check Out Hunger benefits participating food banks. It begins Sunday, Jan. 24 and runs through Saturday, Feb. 13. Since 2006, Tops has raised over $4,519,740 for those who are food insecure.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity displayed by these Western New Yorkers,” said Diane Colgan, Senior Vice President of Tops Friendly Markets. “Instead of purchasing a new car, which they decided they really didn’t need at this time, they elected to help those in need in their community instead. It goes without saying that they are exemplifying that Buffalo is truly the City of Good Neighbors.”

If you want to make a donation, tell your cashier you’d like to help Tops Check Out Hunger and a donation of $2, $3, or $5 will help provide food for your local food bank.

Participating food banks that will benefit from this year’s Check out Hunger Campaign include: