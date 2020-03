(WETM) – Tops Friendly Markets announced Tuesday evening that beginning Wednesday March 18, they will be limiting their hours at most locations from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

They will be using the time they are closed in order to restock and continue to maintain the increased sanitation levels in their stores.

Stores that typically open later or close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation, and this time change will also pertain to their Top Fuel sites.