Local author donates all funds towards Animal Australia organization

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM-TV)- A local author has taken the initiative to help out with the devastating wildlife across Australia.

With all of the horrendous wildfires happening in Australia the country as a whole is accepting any type of help they can possibly receive.

Although the small town of Wellsboro, Pa. is light-years away from the wildfires that doesn’t slow down the giving thoughts of author Kevin Coolidge.

After Coolidge did research on how multiple celebrities were helping Australia he decided to use his own talents of writing to help the animal life as well.

According to Coolidge, “Totally Ninja Raccoons is a series of early chapter books, target audience first through fourth grade. The books are short adventures with quick chapters, specially structured to encourage reluctant readers. Each book has the Totally Ninja Raccoons encountering a cryptid – a creature from folklore or mythology, whose existence is not currently confirmed by modern science.”

The books can be purchased in person at From My Shelf Books & Gifts in Wellsboro.

The store also sells the books on their website, and all books come autographed.

It’s said that no person, or raccoon is too small to make a difference.