VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Fire & Rescue Department 24 will be hosting a community event to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Chemung County.

The local fire department will host the “Touch a Truck” event on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. to highlight the beginning of a week dedicated to being educated on the proper way to prevent fires in your community.

The event will feature fire trucks, a plow truck and loader, a wrecker, an ambulance, NYS Police with the seatbelt convincer and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to view and even sit inside any of the following vehicles.

Smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector and fire extinguisher raffles will also take place at the event, along with a pork BBQ dinner, hot dogs and a bake sale.