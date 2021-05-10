Tour de Keuka returning to benefit United Way of the Southern Tier

(WETM) – Tour de Keuka will return on Aug. 21 to benefit the United Way of the Southern Tier.

Proceeds from the event will go to programs supported by United Way of the Southern Tier to help children, senior citizens, and families and individuals in need in Chemung and Steuben counties.

Tour de Keuka has benefited several organizations since it began in 2005, including the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Arnot Health announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

“This unique event has a long history and we at United Way are thrilled to become part of this tradition,” said Stephen Hughes, president & CEO of United Way of the Southern Tier.

Riders on the Tour de Keuka select a course (45-, 60- or 100-miles), pay a registration fee, and commit to fundraise additional dollars. Riders who meet the minimum fundraising goal of $150 will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal. Participants who raise $300 or more in donations will also receive a special 2021 Tour de Keuka cycling jersey.

Registration will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols and local guidance will be followed during the event. A virtual ride will also be available. To register or donate, visit Tour de Keuka‘s website.

Additionally, this year the 45-Mile Ride is dedicated to the memory of John “Jake” Geniviva, who passed away in 2018. Mr. Geniviva, who resided in Hammondsport and worked for Corning Incorporated, was an avid supporter of the Tour de Keuka.

United Way of the Southern Tier focuses on early childhood education, supporting seniors who want to age in place at home, and ensuring that everyone’s basic needs of food, clothing and shelter are met.