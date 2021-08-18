Tour de Keuka to benefit United Way of the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier will be hosting its first Tour de Keuka charity bike ride on Saturday, Aug. 21 around Keuka Lake.

More than 160 riders are registered for the event, which leaves from the Hammondsport Fire Station and takes participants around Keuka Lake on 45-, 60-, or 100-mile routes.

Proceeds from the event will go to programs supported by United Way of the Southern Tier to help children,

senior citizens, and people in need in Chemung and Steuben counties.

Tour de Keuka began in 2005 as a fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. In 2015, Food

Bank of the Southern Tier was named the beneficiary. This year is the first year United Way of the Southern Tier will receive the funds.

Riders who meet the minimum fundraising goal of $150 will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal. Participants who raise $300 or more in donations will also receive a special 2021 Tour de Keuka cycling jersey.

Registration for the event is still open at www.tourdekeuka.org. Participants are asked to register online prior

to arrival.