Touring Broadway productions returning to the Clemens Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Touring Broadway productions are returning to the Clemens Center this fall.

The Clemens Center has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemens Center cancels all 2020 events due to COVID-19

According to the Clemens Center, shows will be open to full capacity, pending state and local restrictions at the time of performance. The Center will adhere to all New York State and local guidelines for patron health and safety.

On Monday Governor Cuomo announced new guidance for entertainment venues.

Congregate commercial and social events in New York—such as those at venues that host sports competitions, performing arts and live entertainment, and catered receptions—can exceed the social gathering limits of 500 people outdoors or 250 people indoors if all attendees over the age of four present either proof of full vaccination status or recent negative COVID-19 test result and the required social distancing can be accommodated. Starting May 19, large-scale indoor event venues will operate at 30 percent capacity, which is an increase from the current 10 percent capacity limit. Large-scale outdoor event venues will operate at 33 percent. Social distancing, masks, and other applicable health protocols will still apply, including the requirement of attendee proof of full vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test result.

“The long intermission is finally coming to an end. It will be an emotional return for Clemens Center staff and volunteers when the curtain goes up,” said Executive Director Karen Cromer. “We are excited to once again share the best of Broadway with the community that has supported us throughout the closure.”

“Our Broadway subscribers and Clemens Center members stepped up to keep us going over the past year. We are thankful for all they did to keep our spirits high during the worst of it. Our commitment to enhance the quality of life for region has not changed,” Cromer added. “And, Boy, do we all need a night out at the theatre!”

The Clemens Center announcing its upcoming 2021-22 Broadway 5-Show Series. “A season to Savor”! On the menu: