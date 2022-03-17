ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local organizations working to bring tourists to the Southern Tier can now apply for Room Tax Grants, the Chemung County Executive announced Thursday.

Executive Christopher Moss announced that Room Tax Tourism Grant Applications are open to non-profits and organizations “actively engaged in the promotion and enhancement of tourism in Chemung County” during 2022. Moss said that eligible activities include any that increase tourism by giving out information and marketing events with the purpose of bringing visitors to the County.

He added that these activities increase economic activity in Chemung County because of visitor lodging, dining, attractions, as well as the sale of souvenirs and gifts.

Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application on the Chemung County website. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on April 15. Any organization with questions can contact Deputy Executive David Sheen at 607-873-1199 or by emailing dsheen@chemungcountyny.gov