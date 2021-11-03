Towanda Area School District responding to bomb threat on Tuesday

TOWANDA, PA (WETM) – Superintendent Peachey of the Towanda Area School District issuing a statement on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. The statement saying that at dismissal, they received a call stating there was a bomb in the Jr/Sr High School. Shortly after, a call from the same number said there was not a bomb in the building. The Jr/Sr High School was emptied and all after school activities were cancelled for the afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police arrived with a K-9 unit and searched the building. They determined the building to be safe. The investigation is still ongoing. Mr. Peachey saying they do not take these situations lightly and the safety of their students and staff is the most important.

