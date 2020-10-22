Towanda Elementary School moving to remote learning

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda Area Elementary School (grades 3-6) will be moving to remote learning after two students were diagnosed with COVID-19.
In-person instruction will continue at the Jr/Sr High School and J. Andrew Morrow Primary School.
