Towanda Halloween Parade: Start time, parking information

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda Halloween Parade will be held on Oct. 30 on the Merrill Parkway.

The parkway will close at 4 p.m. and will remain closed for the duration of the parade. Lineup for the floats will start at 6 p.m. and the parade will begin at 7 p.m. on the parkway and Mix Ave. The parade will continue onto Progress Plaza.

All floats must enter the parkway from the North Towanda/Dupont end at the redlight. Lineup order will be set by arrival time and names must be attached to the float to the right-hand side for the judges to see.

The Towanda Fire Department recommends using the parking lot next to Lombard Street for overflow vehicles and any preparations for floats. No overflow vehicles will be left on the parkway.

High school bands will stage on Mix Avenue. Line-up will be as you arrive/first come first in line.

Participants are asked to not throw candy from the float to those along the road for the safety of participants.