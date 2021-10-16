Towanda man arrested after State Police chase, kicking Trooper

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested Daniel Stroud after he allegedly kicked a State Trooper during a foot pursuit.

State Police say Troopers were conducting a welfare check for Stroud on Beebe Hill Road in Monroe Township and that Stroud had an active arrest warrant. When State Police arrived, Stroud allegedly fled the residence and a short foot pursuit ensued.

State Police deployed a taser on Stroud and took him into custody. During the arrest, Stroud is accused of kicking a Trooper twice in the upper leg area.

Stroud has been charged with felony aggravated assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, simple assault, and harassment.

Stroud was arraigned and committed to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8 before Judge Beirne.