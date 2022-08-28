TOWANDA TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested following a residential theft of a sum of money exceeding $3000, Pennsylvania State Police Say.

State police were called to a report of a theft from a residence in Towanda Township around midnight on Aug. 26.

According to police, it was determined that Damian Wells, 23, had taken $3500 from the residence, belonging to a 22-year-old male victim.

It was learned that Wells had used a portion of that money to buy a cell phone, a diamond ring, and a tobacco vape. He was found to be in possession of the remainder of the money, which was seized and later returned to the victim.

Wells was arrested and arraigned on the charges and later remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.