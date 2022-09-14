TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested following an early September chase that took police over 11 miles outside the borough into neighboring Terry Twp.

According to Towanda Police, 33-year-old Francis E. Mckean was arrested on Sept. 2 after he lead police on a high-speed chase from downtown Towanda, to an area roughly 11 miles to the southeast of downtown.

Mckean was charged with 1 count of Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the 3rd degree, 1 count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and multiple traffic-related summary offenses.

Towanda Police initiated contact with Mckean on S. Main Street in Towanda around 6:02 p.m. Sept. 2. Police recognized an expired New York license plate and attempted a traffic stop on McKean.

From there, Mckean accelerated and began fleeing in an attempt to evade police, he broke off into a residential district of the borough before making his way back onto S. Main Street going south, at one point reaching speeds of 90 mph.

Mckean fled onto state route 220 going south and continuing before making a U-turn and proceeding back towards Towanda. Police say he got back onto S. Main Street before breaking off onto Liberty Corners Road near the Bradford County Airport.

Mckean continued to run from police as they reached speeds of 94 mph while traveling southeast, and taking multiple roads in an attempt to escape.

Police stuck with Mckean as they made their way 3208 Rienze Road in Terry Twp, around 11 miles from where police first made contact, where they say Mckean had started running on foot.

Police were able to cut off Mckean as he fled and eventually brought him down, placing him in custody.

After an investigation and search of Mckean police discovered that the bike, a 2000 Kawasaki, was not registered or insured, they also found that Mckean did not possess a motorcycle endorsement on his Pennsylvania Drivers license.

Upon the search of Mckean’s backpack, police located approximately 47 grams of marijuana, along with a smoking device and a marijuana grinder.