Towanda man sentenced after July 2021 assault

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced after an incident that occurred in July 2021 involving an assault, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Gavin Teel, 21, of Towanda, has been sentenced to probation supervision for 24 months, court costs, and restitution of $850.76.

Teel was sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a summary offense.

He was arrested and charged after an incident occurred on July 17, 2021, where he reportedly strangled an individual outside a Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda and caused damage to the victim’s car.

Police located him later that night and discovered the drug paraphernalia.