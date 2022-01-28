Towanda man sentenced after July 2021 assault

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced after an incident that occurred in July 2021 involving an assault, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Gavin Teel, 21, of Towanda, has been sentenced to probation supervision for 24 months, court costs, and restitution of $850.76.

Teel was sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a summary offense.

He was arrested and charged after an incident occurred on July 17, 2021, where he reportedly strangled an individual outside a Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda and caused damage to the victim’s car.

Police located him later that night and discovered the drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now