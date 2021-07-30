Towanda man sentenced for statutory sexual assault

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Edward Burgess, 23, was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8-23 months & 29 days following a sexual assault investigation.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Burgess was sentenced for statutory sexual assault, 4-8 years older, a felony of the second degree.

Burgess was also ordered to pay fines of $500.00, plus court costs.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burgess following an investigation of incidents that occurred in Tuscarora Township from June through August 2017.