Towanda man sentenced on multiple charges for August 2021 arrest, set to pay over $16,000 in restitution

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for events that took place back in August of 202, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Jeremy J. Moles, 34, of Towanda, was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison for events that took place in the early morning hours of August 22, 2021.

Police documents say that Moles had burglarized a Penelec facility in North Towanda by going into a fenced-in area during non-operating times, and had stolen a 2011 Dodge truck within the facility.

Moles proceeded to drive under the influence before getting into an accident with two parked cars along Popular St., in Towanda, causing heavy damage to them, with each needing to be towed.

He was arrested by Towanda Borough Police Department for incidents relating to the DUI and arrested again the same day by Pennsylvania State Police regarding incidents that happened at the Penelec facility.

It was discovered that Moles had attempted to start a fire within the Penelec facility, but it’s unclear of the damages caused by the attempted fire.

Moles was sentenced on the accounts of driving under the influence, theft by unlawful taking, a felony in the third degree, burglary, a felony in the second degree, and reckless burning, a felony in the third degree.

Moles is being required to pay $16,087.86 in restitution as well as $1000 in court costs, along with losing his license for 12 months.