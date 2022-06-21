TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced for up to 15 months for kicking a state trooper during a foot pursuit, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Stroud, 42, was initially arrested for an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on September 25, 2021.

According to the original arrest report from September, while State Police were conducting a welfare check, Stroud fled on foot and a short pursuit ensued.

Stroud was tazed by State Police and later brought into custody. During the arrest, he kicked a trooper twice in the upper leg.

Stroud was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 to 15 months on the charges of Aggravated Assault and Bodily Injury to a Law Enforcement Officer, a class 2 felony.