TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – On Wednesday Towanda Police Officer Hennessy helped the Children’s House with their Camp Connection Summer Camp program.

This year Camp Connection’s summer camp provided “Summer Camp in a Bag” for children who stopped by the event at Towanda Elementary.





Courtesy Towanda PD

The bags were filled with frisbees, sidewalk chalk, jump ropes and other fun items.