TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda woman was sentenced on Friday following an arrest back in August 2022 for the illegal buying of firearms for other individuals, the Bradford County Criminal Court said.

According to the sentencing, 37-year-old Shana McAlmont was sentenced to six to 12 years inside a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, and fines of $1,500 plus court costs.

McAlmont was sentenced on the following offenses:

Criminal Conspiracy, materially false written statements on firearm application, Felony in the third degree

Criminal Conspiracy, sale/transfer of firearms, Felony in the second degree

The sentencing stems from an investigation into incidents taking place between June 16, 2021, and July 10, 2021. The documents say McAlmont purchased up to six firearms between those dates under her name before transferring them to someone else.