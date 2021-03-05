Town of Elmira Supervisor, former legislator Dr. Milliken passes away

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Town of Elmira Supervisor and former Chemung County Legislator Dr. Cornelius “Neil” Milliken has passed away.

Dr. Milliken’s death was first reported by the Chemung County Republican Committee, where he served as Chairman of the Town of Elmira Republican Committee.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. His contributions to the community will live on forever. May he Rest In Peace. Chemung County Republican Committee

Dr. Milliken was in the second year of his term as Town Supervisor. While serving on the legislature he served on the Aviation, Budget, Personnel, and Building & Grounds committees. Dr. Milliken was also a dentist for many years in Elmira on West Water Street.

A cause of death was not made available.