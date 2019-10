WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Elmira will begin leaf pickups on November 4th and run through December 6th.

18 News was made aware of large leaf piles in the Town of Elmira and was concerned for the safety of motorists.

They ask homeowners to place leaves either in a pile or in bags along the edge of their lawn. They ask you not to put leaves in the road to prevent roadway safety hazards.

The Highway Department will then pick up the leaves with a loader and truck.