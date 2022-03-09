Town of Elmira turning 230, looking for historical happenings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Elmira is celebrating its 230th birthday this year.

The Town government is asking residents to dig through their old photo albums and scrapbooks in a quest for historical happenings, spellbinding stories, and antique anecdotes. If it’s old and it happened in Elmira, they want to hear about it. Specifically, the Town is looking for photos of gatherings in the park, athletic events, concerts, or notable Town citizens.

They are looking to compile a book similar to one they made in 1992 for the bicentennial showcasing the history of the town and life as it used to be.

If you have anything you would like to submit for the historical compendium, contact the town clerk’s office by emailing townclerk@townofelmira.com