Town of Erwin handing out KN95 masks, rapid tests

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Erwin is handing out free rapid tests and masks to residents Thursday morning.

Village of Painted Post officials will assist with the distribution of KN95 masks and iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits on February 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The distribution will be a drive-thru fomrat at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 140 Victory Highway, Painted Post.

The Town is asking residents to stay in their cars. There will be three masks per person and four test kits per family.

