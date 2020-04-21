Town of Orange home saved after camper fire Tuesday morning

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Monterey Fire Department responded to a camper fire early Tuesday morning in the Town of Orange and saved a nearby home from the blaze.

According to the 2nd assistant fire chief Jeremy Abby, the call came out at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a home on Hornby Road. The camper was “fully involved” and unoccupied at the time, though it was within about 10 feet of a home.





Courtesy Monterey Fire Department

The fire chief and two assistants were able to knock the fire down and save the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.