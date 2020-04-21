Town of Orange home saved after camper fire Tuesday morning

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Monterey Fire Department responded to a camper fire early Tuesday morning in the Town of Orange and saved a nearby home from the blaze.
According to the 2nd assistant fire chief Jeremy Abby, the call came out at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a home on Hornby Road. The camper was “fully involved” and unoccupied at the time, though it was within about 10 feet of a home.
The fire chief and two assistants were able to knock the fire down and save the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.