SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport’s Brush Lot is now open, offering local residents a way to dispose of yard waste.

The lot is located on Bob Masia Drive. Opening day was April 11.

The Brush Lot’s hours are as listed (excluding holidays):

Monday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

An attendant will be at the lot to verify Town residency. Contractors and commercial enterprises cannot use the facility.

The listing on Facebook states the types of yard waste accepted and not. Here’s the list of items