SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport’s Brush Lot is now open, offering local residents a way to dispose of yard waste.
The lot is located on Bob Masia Drive. Opening day was April 11.
The Brush Lot’s hours are as listed (excluding holidays):
- Monday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
An attendant will be at the lot to verify Town residency. Contractors and commercial enterprises cannot use the facility.
The listing on Facebook states the types of yard waste accepted and not. Here’s the list of items
Items Accepted
- Grass
- Tree Limbs and Branches
- Bricks
- Stumps
- Leaves
- Flowers and garden vegetation
- Boulders
- Brush
- Hay
- Sod
- Dirt
Items not accepted
- Garbage or trash
- Fence Posts
- Concrete
- Asphalt
- Cinder Blocks
- Patio Blocks
- Rocks
- Wood Pallets
- Wooden Boards
- Railroad tires
- Dead Animals
- Food Scraps
- Flower Pots
- Paper or plastic products