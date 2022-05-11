SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Southport Business Association will be showcasing its bicentennial time capsule this weekend at Chapel Park.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 14. The time capsule was donated by Zeiser Wilbert Vault, Inc. to the Southport Business Association to be filled with historical items from businesses and residents. At the event, the Capsule will be on display for all guests to view. The town will bury the capsule on August 13th, and plans to exhume it in 2047.

Live music by Brian Hughes, food trucks by Kool Treats and Somethin to Taco Bout, and vendors will all be available at the celebration.

Residents can also pick up Southport Passports at the event. With the passport, you can get stamps from participating Southport Businesses to qualify for major prizes to be drawn on August 13, 2022.

Further events for the celebration include a Baseball Game at Dunn Field to celebrate the bicentennial. The game will be held on June 17, with free tickets available for all Southport residents outside the stadium.

For more information, you can contact Linn Redder at linn@williamsconstructionny.com