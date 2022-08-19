SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport is offering a way for town residents to clear out up to 1,000 pounds of trash, free of charge.

If you are a Town Resident and have trash that you wish to dispose of, the Town will issue your household a voucher that can be used to haul one load with up to 1,000 pounds of trash, for free, to the Chemung County Milling Station at 1690 Lake Road in Elmira. The program is a partnership between the Town of Southport, Chemung County, and Casella Waste.

The Town Clerk’s Office will issue vouchers for the program. In order to get a voucher, you must provide proof of residency in the form of an NYS Driver’s License or a Current Utility Bill in the resident’s name. If you are a property owner in the Town of Southport, you must supply proof of ownership in the form of a tax bill with the above-mentioned identification.

One voucher will be issued per household, and 50 will be issued per each week of September. The disposal dates are listed as Tuesday, September 6th through Thursday, September 29, 2022. Hours for collection are listed as:

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

8 am to 11 am – Saturday

Dumping fees for any weight over the 1000-pound limit are the responsibility of the resident. One voucher per household and vouchers cannot be combined.

Items that will be accepted:

Broken/discarded tools

Rags/old clothing Dry, empty paint cans-no lids – Latex-based Paint only

Carpeting Small car parts

Metal items Old lawn mowers – Gas and Oil must be removed

Broken/discarded toys Broken/discarded dishes

Small Kitchen Appliances: microwaves, toasters, coffee pots, etc. (other than those listed below)

There is an additional charge listed for tires, furniture, tvs and computers. Freon items (dehumidifiers, refrigerators, air conditioners) are accepted for a fee of $25.00 per item. Refrigerator doors must be removed and must be empty.

Items that WILL be accepted as recyclables:

Cardboard Office paper Newspapers/magazines

Junk mail Metal/aluminum cans Cereal boxes

Glass or plastic containers

Items that will not be accepted: