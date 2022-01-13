Tracking impacts of potential winter weather

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 Storm Team is tracking the impacts of potential winter weather this weekend.

We have had an above-average winter so far, temperatures have been around 6 degrees above average in the month of December. In the Twin Tiers, we have not had a widespread snow event so far. One of the reasons for this? One of the climate patterns in place- La Niña.

“We are in what is called a la Nina winter. Winters tend to cycle back and forth between El Nino and La Nina, having to do with weather patterns all across the globe. When we have a La Nina, winter sometimes it does lead to periods of time with above-average temperatures. But even with an above-average temperature winter, you’re going to have cold snaps and temporary weather pattern fluctuations, things like that,” Lead Forecaster from the National Weather Service Binghamton, Mark Pellerito explains.

And that is what we are encountering right now, a temporary pattern fluctuation. We have the potential for a snow event late Sunday into Monday that could lead to enough snow to be a travel hazard. 18 Storm Team is continuously tracking the track and accumulation. But the threat before then, the low wind chills and temperatures.

“It’s very tempting to look ahead to that winter storm but before we get there please be mindful that we have a pretty dramatic cold snap coming late Friday into Friday night to early Saturday. Where the wind chills are going to be diving well below zero,” said Pellerito.

If you are outside when the wind chill advisory is in place wear appropriate winter clothing and limit time outside.