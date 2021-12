BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer accident on I-86 caused traffic delays in both directions on Wednesday morning in Big Flats.

NY511 says the accident was first reported at 8:17 a.m. when a tractor-trailer crashed and overturned over the median guardrail.

The vehicle blocked lanes on both sides of the highway but most of the delays appeared to be in the eastbound lane.

This accident comes as the first significant snowfall of the season hit the Southern Tier early Wednesday morning.