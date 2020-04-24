Tractor Trailer accident on 86 westbound early Friday morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to a tractor-trailer accident west of exit 56 in Elmira.

The call coming over the scanners Friday morning just after 3 A.M.

Our reporter on the scene says that the tractor-trailer went through the center guard rail. According to our reporter, traffic was down to one lane as crews worked on moving debris and towing the truck.

No word at this time if there were any injuries but stick with 18 News as we bring you more updates and information as it becomes available.