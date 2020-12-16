Tractor-trailer accident on I-86W near Elmira, lanes reopened

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two tractor-trailers collided on I-86W near exit 57 in Elmira on Wednesday afternoon as heavy snow hit the region.

New York State Police tweeted around 4:54 p.m. that drivers should avoid the area while the accident is being cleared. The road was cleared and westbound lanes were open to traffic shortly before 8 p.m.

UPDATE ON TRAFFIC ALERT:

State Police report all westbound lanes on I-86 near ext 57 in Elmira are now open. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 17, 2020

According to a witness at the scene, three people needed assistance getting out of one vehicle and that there were minor injuries.



Resident should refrain from driving during Wednesday’s snowstorm and remain home if possible. Should you need to go out use caution on the roads and leave space between you and the vehicles around you.