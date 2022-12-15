COVINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer crash has restricted traffic on Route 15 near Mansfield Thursday afternoon, according to PennDOT.

The Department of Transportation announced that Route 15 northbound in Covington Township is experiencing lane restrictions because of the crash. The right lane is restricted north of Blossburg.

PennDOT didn’t release any information on any injuries in the crash. Drivers are reminded to be alert, slow down, and expect delays.

Check for the latest traffic updates and live cameras of local highways here.